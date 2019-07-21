All Set For Ghana Football Awards

All is set for the second edition of the F360 Ghana Football Awards to be announced on Sunday, July 21 at an award ceremony at the Accra Marriott Hotel.

Project Manager of F360, Fiifi Anaman said the winners will be named by a select group of journalists, as well as coaches, captains of Ghana Premier League clubs and all the national teams.

Their decision will make up 80 per cent of the results, with the remaining 20 per cent going to an online public ballot.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey, Felix Annan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Northern Ladies' Mukarama Abdulai have been nominated for the Footballer of the Year award at the second edition of the F360 Ghana Football Awards.

Partey who claimed the inaugural Footballer of the Year gong at the inaugural F360 Ghana Football Awards on the back of a UEFA Europa League winning campaign with Atletico faces a sterner challenge this time around especially from the free-scoring 16-year-old Mukurama who won the golden shoe (with seven goals) and bronze ball with the Black Maidens at the 2018 FIFA under 17 women's World Cup in Uruguay last year.

Top goalie, Annan, 24, is also a dark horse in that category, earning a call-up to the national team on the back of a 10-game run in the CAF Confederation Cup with Kotoko and a series of impressive displays in the ongoing Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

Annan and Mukarama were nominated for a total of three awards. Annan is also up honours in the Home-based Footballer of the Year category alongside Kotoko teammate Fatawu Shafiu and Accra Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan as well as the Goalkeeper of the Year where he contends with Enugu Rangers shot-stopper Nana Bonsu and Maritzburg United and Black Stars goaltender Richard Ofori.

Mukurama will also vie for the Women's Footballer of the Year title with Black Queens duo Grace Asantewaa and Janet Egyir as well as the Rising Star of the Year prize with Maidens' teammate Grace Animah and Karela United forward Diawisie Taylor.

Partey who finished second in the Spanish La Liga with Atletico has a second nomination in the Foreign-based PLayer of the Year category where he faces Black Stars teammates Joseph Aidoo (KRC Genk) and Kwadwo Asamoah who secured Champions League qualification with Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A.

Karela United coach Johnson Smith, Kotoko trainer Charles Akonnor and Black Maidens boss Evans Augustine Adotey are the nominees for the Coach of the Year award while the Hearts, Kotoko and the Maidens contest the Team of the Year award.

Organisers said the nominees' list was compiled by a 12-member board chaired by veteran journalist Karl Tufuoh with former Black Stars forward Augustine Arhinful as Vice Chairman. Other members of the board are Rosalind Koramah Amoh of the Graphic Sports, former Black Stars defender John Paintsil, Alex Kotey, Juliet Bawuah, Godfred Akoto Boafo, Henry Asante Twum, Gary Al-Smith, Saddick Adams, Felix Romark and coach Abukari Damba.