2024 WAFU B Championship: Black Starlets take on Niger in a pre-friendly on Thursday

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana's Black Starlets are set to face their counterparts from Niger in a friendly match on Thursday, May 9, 2024, as they finalize their preparations for the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This friendly encounter marks the last stage of preparation for the Black Starlets before the WAFU U17 Championship, which begins on May 15, 2024.

Under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston, the team has been gearing up for the tournament and will use the match against Niger to polish their squad before the competition commences.

Having recently participated in the UEFA U16 International Development Tournament in Russia, where they secured two victories and suffered a defeat, Ghana aims to refine their game further against Niger.

The friendly serves as part of Niger's preparations as well, as they also gear up for the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

In the tournament, Niger will be placed in Group B alongside Nigeria, Togo, and Burkina Faso, while Ghana finds itself in Group A with Benin and Ivory Coast.

The WAFU Zone B U17 Championship serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2025 U17 AFCON.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

