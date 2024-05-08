ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023/24 GPL: Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala aiming to clinch Golden Boot award

Football News 202324 GPL: Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala aiming to clinch Golden Boot award
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Asante Kotoko forward, Steven Mukwala is aiming to finish the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign as a top goalscorer.

The Uganda attacker has 11 goals with five games to end the season.

Mukwala trails Stephen Amankona by just a goal as the race to the award takes an interesting twist in the final stretch of the season.

With Stephen Amankona leading the goal race with 12, the 24 year old attacker is hoping to annex the accolade.

"As a striker, if you want to see you are improving, you have to fight and at least equal the number you scored last season or go beyond that," he told the club's media.

"So we still have five games to go and this gives me the motivation and the belief that at least I am seeing the ultimate goal which is taking the Golden Boot which is also a motivation for me," he added.

Steven Mukwala will hope to extend his goal tally for the Porcupine Warriors when they Berekum Chelsea in the Matchday 30 games at the Golden City Park on Friday, May 17.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

EC pays over GH69 million to 116,211 temporary staff for 2023 District Level Elections EC pays over GH¢69 million to 116,211 temporary staff for 2023 District Level El...

54 minutes ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi Police directive to stop searches on foreign trucks raises security concerns — D...

54 minutes ago

Stop checking Trucks bearing foreign plates — Police management to regional commanders Stop checking Trucks bearing foreign plates — Police management to regional comm...

54 minutes ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu ‘Stop extorting, harassing local truck drivers too’ — Ablakwa jabs Ghana Police ...

54 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and former President Mahama ‘Of course, your misgovernance legacy deserves to be destroyed’ — Mahama replies...

54 minutes ago

I wont protect your legacy of corruption, arrogance – Mahama replies Akufo-Addo I won’t protect your ‘legacy’ of corruption, arrogance – Mahama replies Akufo-Ad...

54 minutes ago

Dr. John Kwakye Depreciating cedi: We better adopt a currency board or official dollarisation – ...

54 minutes ago

Limited Voter Registration: Three people arrested for causing disruptions during exercise at Tepa Limited Voter Registration: Three people arrested for causing disruptions during...

54 minutes ago

Inflation in April dropped to 25.0 – GSS Inflation in April dropped to 25.0% – GSS

54 minutes ago

The rumours did not emanate from us — Socit Gnrale on purported exit from Ghana The rumours did not emanate from us — Société Générale on purported exit from Gh...

Just in....
body-container-line