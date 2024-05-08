2023/24 GPL: Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala aiming to clinch Golden Boot award

Asante Kotoko forward, Steven Mukwala is aiming to finish the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign as a top goalscorer.

The Uganda attacker has 11 goals with five games to end the season.

Mukwala trails Stephen Amankona by just a goal as the race to the award takes an interesting twist in the final stretch of the season.

With Stephen Amankona leading the goal race with 12, the 24 year old attacker is hoping to annex the accolade.

"As a striker, if you want to see you are improving, you have to fight and at least equal the number you scored last season or go beyond that," he told the club's media.

"So we still have five games to go and this gives me the motivation and the belief that at least I am seeing the ultimate goal which is taking the Golden Boot which is also a motivation for me," he added.

Steven Mukwala will hope to extend his goal tally for the Porcupine Warriors when they Berekum Chelsea in the Matchday 30 games at the Golden City Park on Friday, May 17.