Europa League Preview: Bayer Leverkusen host AS Roma as Atalanta clash with Marseille

The battle to reach the finals of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will feature on the midweek of 8-9 May, with SuperSport viewers set to be treated to some sublime football.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match.

DStv also offers a wide range of language options, including English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time.

The action gets going on Wednesday 8 May in the UEFA Europa Conference League, as Club Brugge welcome Fiorentina to the Jan Breydel Stadium. The Italian visitors hold a narrow 3-2 lead from the first leg in Florence last week, and coach Vincenzo Italiano wants his team to focus on finishing the job.

“Now we need to be very tactically disciplined,” said Italiano. “We need to work well technically and I'm sure we'll have our chances. We need to be concrete in attack and more careful in defence. It will be an important game because we are playing to reach a final.”

The other Europa Conference League match takes place on Thursday 9 May, as Aston Villa look to make a comeback away to Olympiakos in Athens, having suffered a surprise 4-2 loss at home in the first leg.

“[We] Just [made] mistakes all round. So, of course, we're going to take responsibility, but it's up to us to go to Athens next week and turn it around because I know we're capable,” said Villa captain John McGinn.

Thursday will also see the second-leg matches in the UEFA Europa League with Bayer Leverkusen holding a 2-0 advantage ahead of hosting Roma in Germany, while Atlanta and Olympique Marseille will meet in Bergamo with their tie delicately balanced at 1-1.

Bayer coach Xabi Alonso noted, “[Winning] 2-0 is a good result; we go home happy but cautious. What we are doing in this season is outstanding. We have quality players with a very high level of focus. The most difficult thing is to be consistent. We don't want to stop – we want to go on like this until the end of the season.”

Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout, meanwhile, believes his side can triumph in Italy: “We will need to put in a big performance, go there and show what we can do, and play how we played here. We know we won't be alone. We will have our supporters behind us and we are capable of doing great things. I think we have the quality. We will go there with a positive attitude and with confidence that we can win the match.”

Moreover, through the creation of the Football Finals Filter, subscribers now can craft their ideal dream team for the upcoming Football Finals matches, igniting enthusiasm and engagement within the football fan community.

Don’t miss the best football action on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can watch live action on DStv Stream.

UEFA Europa League broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 9 May

21:00: Bayer Leverkusen v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Atalanta v Olympique Marseille – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 360

UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast details

All times CAT

Wednesday 8 May

21:00: Club Brugge v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Thursday 9 May