REVEALED: GFA Presidential Elections Slated For September 25

The Normalization Committee (NC) has through a document revealed that the election to elect a president for the Ghana Football Association (GFA|) will be held on September 25, 2019.

The body was put in place to reform football in the country following an Anas Aremeyaw investigative piece that highlighted the rot in Ghana football whiles bringing it to a halt.

Having stayed in office for close to a year, the GFA Normalization Committee looks to have made the necessary arrangement and is well on course to electing a new president to lead the new administration.

A GFA NC document dated May 28, 2019, containing the road map for the elections, has revealed that the body will finish up with the elections and hand over to a new president before their second term in office comes to a close at the end of September.

The road map for the elections and the remaining period the NC will spend in power also entails the review of the new Ghana FA statutes, election of Constituent bodies, election of a new GFA Board Chairman, playing of a special commemorative match which will be known as the NC Super Cup, and a Presidential Cup.

An official announcement is expected to be made on July 24 to reveal members that will form the election committee before the clubs in the country head for Congress on July 31.