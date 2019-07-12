Akonnor Rejects Kotoko Technical Director Role, Threatens Legal Action

Former head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles K Akonnor has rejected his new role as the Technical Director of the club.

Coach Akonnor was elevated as head of the technical team last week following the appointment of Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen as head coach of the club.

However, Coach Akonnor in a letter addressed to the management of the club stated his reasons for rejecting the position.

Confirming the story, Spokesperson of the club, Sarfo Duku said: “It is true that we have been served a letter written by our former employee, Akonnor and it is also true that he has declined the promotion given to him by the club.”

“We as management of the club are yet to meet and take a decision concerning the letter from our former head coach and we assure our supporters to keep calm about the situation because we are going to meet and decide what to do next. Our focus is on how to build a solid team to compete favourably in the CAF Champions League and will deal with this issue swiftly so it doesn’t affect our preparations for Africa,” he added.

Although Mr Duku was tight-lipped about other details in the letter, a source close to the club hinted that Coach Akonnor feels peeved and he is threatening a lawsuit in order to sanitise the system of hiring and firing local coaches at will by club administrators.

Efforts to reach Coach Akonnor for further clarification have proved futile. Having handled rivals Accra Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Ashantigold in the past, C K brought his rich experience to bear as he guided Kotoko to win the Normalisation Committee-organised Tie One Cup which qualified them to the 2019/2020 season of the CAF Champions League.

He joined the Porcupine Warriors in October 2018 on a three-year deal and he was tasked to lead the technical bench until 2021.

The former Wolfsburg captain, after signing the contract, said he was bringing on board a philosophy which he called the ‘Agroball’ which combines entertainment with goals and hoped to get the support of the club’s hierarchy, including the supporters to get his ideas executed.

He replaced Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin who resigned in September 2018.