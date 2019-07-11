Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11.07.2019 Football News

BREAKING NEWS: Spanish Side Celta Vigo Completes Joseph Aidoo Signing [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
BREAKING NEWS: Spanish Side Celta Vigo Completes Joseph Aidoo Signing [PHOTOS+VIDEO]
JUL 11, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Spanish La Liga side, Celta Vigo have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender, Joseph Aidoo from KRC Genk.

The enterprising centre-back penned down a five-year deal after passing his mandatory medicals.

The former Inter Allies defender arrives at the RC Celta after two seasons at a great level in the Genk, team with which he won the last Belgian league.

In addition, it accumulates half a dozen games in European competitions.

Aidoo made debut for the Black Stars in March and was named in Kwesi Appiah's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 24-year-old featured against Guinea Bissau in Ghana's final group game at the Suez Stadium.

The celestial defender will officially be presented to the supporters of the club on Friday, July 11 at 7:00 pm at Abanca Balaídos.

Aidoo will sign autographs to the fans on the pitch.

Video and photos below...

711201981807 osjvm0x442 31

711201982148 0f72ym3xxs 2

711201982153 0g730m4yxs 1

711201982228 0f72ylkxws 31

711201982249 qulxocb543 41

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Bawumia Launches GH Dual Card

11 hours ago

Ignore Terkper, Jinapor’s Misleading Claims On Our agreement...

13 hours ago

body-container-line