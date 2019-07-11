Joseph Aidoo's Agent Confirms Genk Departure

The agent of Joseph Aidoo, Patrick Mork has confirmed that his client will leave Belgian champions KRC Genk this summer.

Monk, who represents the Ghanaian international indicated that they had various offers on the table but his player would move to one of the best leagues in the world in the ongoing transfer window.

"I can't comment on any club or so but we are very close to a solution," Mork told Expressen about Aidoo's future.

"Several clubs have come and are interested in Aidoo and it will be probably be quite soon, he will probably go to one of the world's best leagues this window if everything goes as it should."

Aidoo, 23, was a pillar at the back last season for Genk making 28 league appearances and scoring one goal as they won the Belgian Pro League.

However, according to reports, Genk and his agent Patrick Mork have already agreed on an 8 million Euros transfer fee with Celta Vigo and he will fly to Spain in the coming days to have his medicals.

Aidoo featured for Ghana's Black Stars at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.