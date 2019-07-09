Modern Ghana logo

09.07.2019 Cup of Nations

Asamoah Gyan Describes Ghana’s 2019 AFCON Exit As Disappointing

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
General Captain for the Black Stars of Ghana, Asamoah Gyan has described Ghana’s exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament as disappointing following the teams defeat to Tunisia yesterday.

The Black Stars lost 5-4 on penalties at the hands of the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a round of 16 encounter on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Ismailia Stadium. The two sides could not be separated at the end of the 90 minutes plus extra time and had to settle for a one all draw.

Faced with the lottery of the penalty shootout, Ghana was left on the losing side after missing one of their five kicks. Tunisia scored all five of theirs to boot the West Africans out of the tournament.

Speaking in an interview with Joy FM at the end of the match, Asamoah Gyan shared that Ghana played well and could have won. He opines that their failure to take their chances is disappointing looking at how they dominated throughout the open play.

“We were better than them. They have some quality players but I think we dominated the game. After the one-nil, we dominated the game. We were pushing, we came back, and we couldn’t score the late winner”.

“But we had a couple of chances that we could have won the game. It is quite disappointing”, the Kayserispor attacker said.

This is the first time in the last 8 editions of the AFCON tournament that Ghana has bowed at the round of 16.

