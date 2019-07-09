AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah Wants Team To Focus On The Future After AFCON Exit

COACH KWESI APPIAH

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has pleaded with the team to quickly shift their focus to the future despite suffering elimination from the Cup of Nations at the round of 16 stage.

The Black Stars were beaten 5-4 on penalties by Tunisia as the wait for the Nations Cup trophy continues for another two years.

An own goal from substitute Rami Bedoui cancelled out Taha Khenissi's second-half strike as the game went into the extra time and subsequently into the shootout.

Trabzonspor attacker Caleb Ekuban missed from the spot as the West African giants bowed out of the tournament to extend their AFCON drought to another two years.

"We have to think about the future and take advantage of the experience gained by the players in this competition in order to form a strong team in the next stage," he said after the game.

"The atmosphere is more than wonderful, everything was available and we found great cooperation from everyone here and there was great facilities and the organization was very excellent," he added.