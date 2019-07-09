OFFICIAL: Kotoko Signs former Wa All Stars poster boy Richard Arthur

Ghana Premier League giant, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has completed the signing of former Wa All Stars poster boy Richard Arthur on a three-year deal.

The forward recently ended his stay with Ethiopian giants Saint Georges FC and has agreed to pen a contract with the Porcupine Warriors that will see him playing for the club until 2022.

Richard Arthur completed a mandatory medical on Monday before finalizing the move by signing a three-year contract with the record Ghana Premier League champions.

Later that evening, the club unveiled him to their supporters through an official communique on their website and their Twitter page to confirm his capture.

He becomes the seventh signing of the Reds following the arrivals of Kwame Baah, Justice Blay, Kelvin Andoh, Godfred Asiamah, Adingra Bidodane Moussa and Ampem Dacosta.

The recent signings are parts of efforts of the club to augment their squad ahead of what will be a very difficult 2019/2020 season where they will be expected to compete in the Ghana Premier League as well as the CAF Champions League.