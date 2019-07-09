AFCON 2019: Laryea Kingston Hails Black Stars Players 'Fighting Spirit' Despite AFCON Elimination

Former Hearts of Oak and Vitesse Arnhem winger, Laryea Kingston has hailed Black Stars players despite being crashed out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The North African side defeated Ghana 4:3 on penalties in the round of 16 at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday evening.

Ghana fought back to send the game to extra time after Taha Khenissi’s shot went in off the post but the Black Stars levelled in stoppage time as Rami Bedoui headed into his own net to force the match into extra time.

Despite failing to end the 37 years trophy drought, the 38-year-old beleives the players did well and must be commended.

“I am proud of the players because they fought hard when they were down to send the match to extra time,” the former Ghanaian international said on SuperSports.

"It is sad Ghana couldn’t win the trophy but this is football and you accept the outcome of the results,” he added.