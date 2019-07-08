AFCON 2019: Sports Ministry Denies Claims Of Nana Addo’s Daughter Airlifting Supporters To Egypt

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has debunked reports suggesting that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s daughter was contracted to airlift Supporters Union to Egypt and provided them with hostel and food for the period.

According to the reports, it cost government $20,000 for each supporter to be transported, adding that Ms Gyankroma Akufo-Addo had pocketed a total amount of $2,400,000 for airlifting 120 supporters to the tournament.

The Ministry, however, denied the claims in a statement signed by the sector Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports has taken a serious note of publication on various social media platforms alleging that the daughter of H.E the President of the Republic, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo was contracted to airlift Black Stars Supporters Union to Egypt and provide them with hostel and food for the period of the tournament.”

“The Ministry wishes to state in no uncertain terms that the publication is not only false but frivolous and a well-calculated attempt to soil the name of the family of H.E the President of the Republic.”

The Ministry clarified that the organisation and successful airlifting of the Ghana Supporters, officials of Ministry of Youth and Sports and other key stakeholders were done by “a 5-member committee made up of staff of MOYS and a representative from the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, tasked by the sector Minister, Hon Kwame Asiamah with responsibility of ensuring the successful organisation of Ghana Supporters and other officials to support Black Stars in the country’s quest to win our 5th AFCON Cup.”

“In order to save cost, protect the public purse and ensure that there is value for money, all arrangements of accommodation and internal transportation were done by the Ghana Embassy in Egypt in conjunction with the Project Committee of the MOYS.”

“That all flight arrangements were contracted to the White Oak Limited, a reputable agency with an important experience in the travel and tour business. Therefore the reported sum of money alleged to have been amassed by the daughter of H.E President is totally unfounded, mischievous and a figment of their own imaginations,” the statement added.