AFCON 2019: Black Stars Player To Pocket USD15K Each For A Win Against Tunisia

Black Stars players have been promised an increased winning package of fifteen Thousand dollars each by the Ministry of Youth and Sports should they beat Tunisia in the round of 16 in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations today.

According to reports, each player of the team will bag $15,000 as winning bonus if they beat the North African giants to book a last 8 spot.

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association had earlier announced $10,000 as the Black Stars winning bonus per match prior to the tournament.

However, the Black Stars players pocketed $30,000 each for reaching the knock-out stage of the 2019 AFCON with a win and two draws.

The 50 per cent of increment is a sign of motivation to the players to triumph in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 4 times AFCON champions last won the trophy in 1982 and have lost out in three finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

Ghana will face Tunisia, who finished second in Group E, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Ismailia Stadium at exactly 19:00.