AFCON 2019: Algeria 3-0 Guinea – Dessert Foxes Wallop Syli National To Advance Into Quarter-Finals

The Dessert Foxes of Algeria on Sunday evening posted an emphatic 3-0 victory over the Syli National of Guinea to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The two countries locked horns at the 30 June Stadium for the second round of 16 match on Sunday to fight for a spot in the quarter-finals of the ongoing continental showdown in Egypt.

An entertaining first 45 minutes ended with Algeria in the lead and in control of the match as they constantly attacked their opponent. Their efforts finally paid off on the 24th minute courtesy a sumptuous strike from attacker Youcef Belaili.

The player played a sleek one-two with striker Baghdad Bounedjah before calmly curling his effort past the helpless Ibrahim Kone who was in post for the Syli National.

Guinea tried to get back into the game in the second half but was always overpowered by the Algerians who continued to boss all departments of the match.

The Dessert Foxes later went on to score two additional goals to take the game beyond the reach of their opponent. Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scored on the 57th minute before Adam Ounas climbed off the bench to net the third for the victors.

At the end of the 90 minutes, Guinea failed to get anything out of the match and bows out of this year’s tournament at the round of 16 stage.

Algeria who has progressed into the quarter-finals will face the winner of the round 16 tie between Mali and Cote d’Ivoire on Monday, July 8, 2019.