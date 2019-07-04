AFCON 2019: Black Stars Have Not Been Impressive - Says Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has taken a swipe at the Black Stars players claiming they have not been impressive rating them 35 per cent.

Ghana failed to win their first two matches against Benin and Cameroon but fortunately returned to winning ways against Guinea Bissau.

The four times Africa Champions were frustrated to a 2:2 by the Squirrels of Benin in their opening match before drawing goalless with Cameroon.

However, Kwesi Appiah and his boys defeated Guinea Bissau in their final group game to top Group F to qualify for the round of 16.

But the Odododiodio Member of Parliament insists the team has not been impressive in the ongoing tournament.

"I have not been impressed with the performance of the Black Stars despite their round of 16 qualification," he told Asempa FM.

"We were lucky against, Benin, Cameroon and Guinea Bissau. There was a clear penalty against Ghana but the referee was not closer to the box of Ghana so have been fortunate.

"We have seen better Black Stars team than this and for me, I will rate them 30 per cent.

"The team has played very bad throughout the group stages but let hope and see what happens," he added.

Ghana will play Tunisia on Monday, July 8 at the Ismailia Stadium.