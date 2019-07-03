Dede Ayew Congratulates Black Stars Players After Guinea Bissau Win

Captain for the Ghana National team, Andre Dede Ayew has congratulated the Black Stars players for their impressive performance that saw them defeat the Djurtus of Guinea Bissau on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Ghana posted an emphatic 2-0 victory over their counterpart from Guinea Bissau in what was their final Group F match in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament currently ongoing in Egypt.

Two second-half goals from striker Jordan Ayew, as well as a strike from Thomas Teye Partey was the icing on the cake for the entire Black Stars team who played above themselves on the match day.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Andre Ayew congratulated the players for their performance on the day whiles stressing that he is really proud of their output.

“Am very proud of all the boys. Honestly, am very proud of the boys. Because the pressure that Ghanaians put on the lads it's not everybody that can take this pressure”.

“They have shown a lot of character. I congratulate everyone and we need to stay calm now, rest and prepare for the next game”, the Swansea City attacker shared.

Having progressed from the preliminary stage as the Group F winners, Ghana will be coming up against Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday, July 8, 2019.