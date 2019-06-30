AFCON 2019: Ghana Leave Ismailia To Suez For Final Group Phase Game Against Guinea Bissau [PHOTOS]

Ghana have left their team hotel in Ismailia to Suez where they will play their last group stage match against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday.

The Black Stars played their first opening game in Ismailia where they drew 2-2 and 0-0 against Benin and Cameroon respectively.

The team, however, moves to Suez where they will be hoping to beat Guinea Bissau to guarantee them qualification to the next phase of the tournament.

