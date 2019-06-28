AFCON 2019: Adama Niane Sent Home For Slapping Mali Captain Diaby

The Malian Football Federation and coaching staff have decided to expel striker Adama Niane after he allegedly slapped team captain Abdoulay Diaby.

According to various reports, RSC Charleroi forward Adama Niane has been expelled from his national team camp after he allegedly slapped fellow teammate and captain Abdoulay Diaby.

Mali already had their issues before the start the tournament, as the Mali Football Federation had to approve all of FIFA’s orders regarding their corruption or they wouldn’t be able to participate in the 2019 AFCON.

According to Footmali, the altercation allegedly initiated when Mali national team players ordered a hairdresser to their hotel and once he arrived Diaby sat on the barber chair. This didn’t please Niane who attacked his captain before slapping him.

The Eagles will face Tunisia with their reduced 22-man squad on June 28 at 4:30 pm in the Suez Stadium.

They will enter the game with a lot of confidence following their 4-1 win over Mauritania in their opening game.