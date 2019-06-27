AFCON 2019: Benin Coach Michel Dussuyer Hails Players After Stalemate With Ghana

Beninois head trainer, Michel Dussuyer has lauded his players after their 2:2 draw with Ghana at the Ismailia Stadium on Tuesday night.

According to the French coach, it was not easy to possess the ball against the Black Stars and that he was glad that his attackers lived up to expectation.

"A victory against Ghana would have allowed us to complete the Group with at least four points as I know we can get a draw somewhere. Playing and holding Ghana is good; it is very difficult to possess the ball against this Ghana team." Dussuyer stated after the game.

"We played to our strength, the speed of our attackers was good and that got us the result. The two goals from Mickael Pote will build his confidence more," he added.

The draw against a 10-man Ghana side was Benin's best ever against any top-flight team in all the 10 AFCON games so far in their history.

The Squirrels will take on Guinea Bissau in their next game, while Ghana also battle defending champions, Cameroun, on Saturday.