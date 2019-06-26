Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Coach Kwesi Appiah Satisfied With Results Against Benin

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: Coach Kwesi Appiah Satisfied With Results Against Benin
2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Coach Kwasi Appiah says he is satisfied with Ghana's 2-2 draw game against Benin in their AFCON 2019 opener at the Ismailia Stadium.

The Black Stars were held to 2:2 draw at the Ismailia Stadium on Tuesday night.

According to him, his side did not concentrate on the game in the opening minute of the game but insisted his team will come better in their next encounter against Cameroon on Saturday.

"It was a good game, we didn't concentrate in the first half," he said.

"In the second half, it was hard to play with 10 players. A draw is reasonable."

"I didn't lose hope in my team and wait for us in the next game," he added.

Defending champions Cameroon are leading Group F with 3 points after beating Guinea Bissau in the group's opening game.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

If You Can't Maintain Asomdwee Park Handover To NDC – Valeri...

3 hours ago

SSNIT Begins Mass Prosecution Of Defaulters In Bolga

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line