NC Special Cup: Diawisie Taylor Not Upset After Failing To Score Against Kotoko In Tier I Final

Karela United FC striker Charles Diawisie Taylor says he’s not disappointed despite failing to score against Kotoko in the NC Tier I Special Competition final on Sunday.

The 19-year-old fired blank as the Porcupine Warriors dug deep to crawl from behind to pull parity and win the grand final 4-1 on penalties.

Taylor, born in Dormaa Ahenkro, had firmly fixed his sights on scoring against Kotoko but he was held at bay by the Kotoko defence.

“I’m not disappointed over my inability to score in the game. Even with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it’s not every game that they score,” he told reporters in the post-match interview.

The Premier A runner ups had to fight from behind to draw 1-1 with the Passioners in a highly entertaining game at the 45,000 capacity stadium in Asokwa – Kumasi.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour curled home the opener for Johnson Smith’s boys on the 48th-minute mark but Songné Yacouba climbed off the bench to win a penalty for Kotoko after he was shoved down in a tussle for a midair ball by Nurudeen Abdulai inside the Karela box.

Abdul Safiu Fatawu stepped up and expertly dispatched the all home for the leveller on with 21 minutes left to play. The 24-year-old’s goal means he has gone on level with Charles Diawisie Taylor who fired blank in the game.

The penalty generated talking points but Diawisie says the referee had a good day.

“The referee had a good day and he officiated the game very well. It was the assistant referee who alerted him of the penalty. I’m sure he wouldn’t have awarded him personally,” he added.

Kotoko have been heavily linked with a move for the gangling striker.