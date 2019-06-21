AFCON 2019: Black Stars Off Egypt Ahead Of AFCON

The Black Stars of Ghana have left Dubai to Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament which kicks off today.

Team Ghana departed their base in the UAE where they have been camping for the past three weeks ahead of the competition.

The team left Dubai on Friday morning with a direct flight to Cairo where they will continue to Ismailia.

The team lost to Namibia in a friendly before drawing with South Africa in their final friendly.

Angola, Benin, South Africa, Morocco. Guinea Bissau, Namibia, Guinea, Algeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tunisia Burundi and Madagascar have all arrived in Egypt.

Ghana opens her Group campaign with a game against Benin on Tuesday at the Ismailia Stadium.

The Black Stars are in Group F alongside Cameroon Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The four-time African Champions are keen on ending a 37-year-old trophy drought.