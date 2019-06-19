AFCON 2019: Egypt Not Favorite To Win AFCON - Baba Rahman

Ghana defender, Abdul Baba Rahman beleives host Egypt are not favourites to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The seven times African champions remain one of the most tipped teams to clinch this year’s competition.

The Pharaohs will have the fan base at their disposal as host country.

But the Chelsea left-back believes there could be an upset in the competition.

“No I doubt, there are the likes of Nigeria, Senegal, Cote d’ Ivoire, Cameroon. I don’t think Egypt are the favourite to win because they are hosting. I think there could be a surprise,” he told Footballmadeinghana.

“There are other North African sides like Morocco who stand a chance of winning.”

Rahman recovered from a lengthy injury and made the Black Stars squad for the Cup of Nations after a wonderful loan spell at French Club Stade Reims.