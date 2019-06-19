Modern Ghana logo

AFCON 2019: Ismailia Stadium Ready To Host Ghana’s Group Matches [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The venue for Black Stars group matches in the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Ismailia Stadium, is ready to host matches in Group F.

The 18,525 capacity stadium has gone under a massive facelift ahead of the Cup of Nations tournament.

The Stadium have undergone the necessary revamp processes to make it ready to host matches.

Ghana, Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau will honour their Group matches at the Stadium.

