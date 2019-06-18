NC Special Cup: Committee Yet To Decide Venue For Final Clash Between Kotoko And Karela United

A member of the Normalization Committee Special Competition, Augustine Arhinful has disclosed that the Committee is yet to decide a venue for the finals of the Special Competition.

Karela United stunned Ashgold at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium to book their place in the finals whiles Asante Kotoko defeated their archrivals, Hearts of Oak 5:4 on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to book their place in the finals.

However, there have been several reports that the finals will be hosted at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi but the former Ghanaian international says the Committee is yet to announce the venue for the finals.

"The venue for the NC Special competition final is yet to be decided but it can not be Kumasi," he told Sikka FM.

"We will decide on the right venue and communicate to the public," he added.