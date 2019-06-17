Joel Asare Loses Chance To Grab Bronze At Sal 2019

Joel Asare, Ghana’s representative in the Free Style Football at the first African Beach Games in Sal, Cape Verde could not live up to his dream as he lost the battle for the bronze medal to Algeria.

Asare who is the flag bearer of Team Ghana at the Games could not make it to the medal zone and appealed to the sports authorities and the government of Ghana to support all sportsmen, not only the Black Stars.

He noted that there are so many people with different skills and talent who can put the name of Ghana very high.

He thanked Ashfoam, Allied Oil, Toyota Ghana and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for supporting Team Ghana to make it to the Games.

He expressed that the presence of Team Ghana in Sal alone is a great and big achievement, and winning a medal would be an anti climax.

With Ghana getting no honours in Karate do Kata and Free Style Football, the focus is on the Beach Volleyball and Basketball players to redeem Ghana.

Media Attache in Sal, Michael Okuley said it is very good that Ghana is among the nations reprented and that alone tell that the nation is a sports nation.

But other media guys have not been happy with the preparation and lack of governmental support.

They say the lesser known sports must be supported financially and made to compete in international competition to get experience and exposure.