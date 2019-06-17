Felix Annan Congratulates Kotoko Teammates After Win Over Hearts

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has congratulated his teammates for the victory over Hearts of Oak in the semifinals of the NC Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors stunned the Phobians 5-4 on penalties after an entertaining 1-1 draw following 90 minutes of action.

The former WAFA shot-stopper who missed the game because of international assignment with the Black Stars joined in the celebrations and congratulated the players for the achievement.

"Thank You, Guys. This Is What You Made Me Look Like After The Win. Congrats To Everyone And For The Fans Aswell! The Victory Is Urs," he posted on Twitter.

The Kumasi based club will face Karela United in the final of the stop-gap competition after the Anyinase based club defeated Ashantigold in the other semifinal.

The winner of the competition gets to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors are also in the semifinals of the Tier II Special Competition and will face regional rivals Ashantigold on Wednesday at the Cape Coast stadium.