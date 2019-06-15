Samuel Gyekye Wins 2019 MTN Invitational Golf At Tema

Mr. Samuel Gyekye of Tafo emerged winner of the Men’s Group A event of the 2019 MTN Invitational Golf Tournament which took place at the Tema Country Golf Club with over 100 golfers from all over the country in attendance with a net score of 68 points.

The second place in the Men’s Group A was taken by Felix Kwame Akafo of Achimota with a score of 69 points, as James K. Kally also of Achimota of took third position with 69 points, same as Godwin Asem of Tema who was fourth.

Nash Antwi of Achimota won the men’s Group B with a net score of 72 points as Nana Dr. Ani Agyei and Francis Sonne of Tema placed second and third respectively with a net score of 73 points.

Bogoso based Floria Hurtubise won the ladies group A with a net score of 71points, while Nana B. Tackie of Achimota was second with a score of 77 points.

Gladys Awuni of Tema and Pamela Atila of Tafo share honours in the Ladies Group B event.

Jerry Tetteh of Achimota and Floria Hurtubise won prizes for leading in the closest to the pin event, as Isaac Amoako Mensah and Niine Sarpong both of Achimota also took prizes for the longest drive.

The Senior’s prize for the oldest players went to Kwabena Boakye and Dr. Paul Owusu Baah both of Tema Country Club.

Dr. Ishmael Yamson, Board Chairman of MTN expressed that the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament has proven to be a worthy opportunity for networking and providing leads for business expansion.

He noted that this year has been an exciting year for the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament, and the recent one at Bogoso is a testimony.

“As a leader in the telecommunications sector, we continue to work towards achieving our vision “to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers”. To bring this to your doorsteps, MTN Ghana launched the TurboNet, a super-fast 4G internet router that brings unparalleled internet speeds to businesses and individual homes. The Turbonet, without doubt, is transforming the way we do business, engage with things and interact with people in our daily lives. We refer to it as the ‘Revolution’ in the digital space when it comes to high- speed home broadband. We encourage you to get one for yourself and possibly for a friend” he said.

According to Dr. Yamson, MTN continues to attain milestones in their operations as a business, as they organized the biggest AGM in the history of the Ghana Stock Exchange exactly a month ago today.

“I believe those of you who are shareholders have received your dividends for the period. We continue to work to ensure that our shareholders have value for their investments. Also a few days ago we launched the 10th-anniversary celebrations of what has become the household name for mobile financial transactions in Ghana- MTN Mobile Money. In 2009, MTN became the trailblazer in the Mobile Financial Sector, by making the mobile phone a tool to be used to undertake financial transactions. 10 years down the line, our contributions to driving financial inclusion is evident. We can count 14 million subscribers, 124,000 merchants, 5000 agents in the value chain of MTN MoMo. Our quest to see a cash-lite society is still on and we believe as stakeholders of MTN, you will support our drive to ensure that all your payments and other financial transactions are done via MTN MoMo” he expressed.

He reckoned that the participation in the tournament is huge. “Consistently we see growth or increase in the number of participants over the past decade. I would like to congratulate the winners of today’s event, the organizers and every participant for your spectacular performance on the golf course” he added. He thanked the golfers for coming in their numbers,