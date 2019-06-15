NC Special Competition Preview: Ashgold vs Karela United

Ashantigold SC and Karela United FC are set to face off in a thrilling duel in the semi-finals of the NC Special Competition on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Coach Johnson Smith and his charges make a trip to Obuasi from Anyinase for the match which has been tipped to be very exciting and entertaining.

The Miners, coached by Kjetil Zachariassen finished top of the Premier Zone B to book qualification to the last four of the NC Special Competition.

Karela United on the other hand, finished second in Zone B.

Striker Shafiu Mumni however, is hopeful the Obuasi-based side will qualify to the finals ahead of Karela United.

He says “I’m very impressed with our training so far and I believe it’ll grant us victory on Sunday. I’m always motivated by challenges. With our supporters behind us, we’ll qualify for the finals”.

Ashgold have also qualified to semis of the tier 2 competition after kicking Techiman Eleven Wonders out but Karela United failed to make the cut after losing their quarterfinal clash Nzema Kotoko on penalties.

Players to watch out for Ashanti Gold SC:

Defender Richard Osei Agyemang who has been on top form in the competition as usual will be hoping to stop lethal Karela duo Solomon Taylor and Diawise Taylor from unlocking the solid Ashgold defence.

Midfielders Appiah McCarthy and James Akaminko will undoubtedly marshal the middle for the hosts in their bid to stabilized Coach Johnson Smith’s tactics.

Players to watch for at Karela United FC:

Diawise Taylor, first player to score twice in three consecutive league matches in recent history in the NC Special Competition and Solomon Taylor will again be hoping to make their impressive form count in front for the Ayinase-based club.

The pair performance on Sunday will certainly determine whether Karela will qualify to the grand finale ahead of Ashantigold or not.

“It’s a difficult match for us, and a big opponent again: strong, possession based. But we always want to dictate the game for our opponents. They would’ve to read us and follow us,” Kjetil Zachariassen said ahead of the game.

Ashgold probable line up:

Frank Boateng, Roland Amouzou, Emmanuel Nti Mensah, Samed Ibrahim, Yusif Mubarik, Amos Nkrumah, Abdul Latif Anabila, Appiah McCarthy, James Akaminko, Godfred Asiamah, Shafiu Mumuni.

Karela United probable line up:

Isaac Hagan (GK), Isaac Kwain, Enock Treku, Godfred Yeboah, Patrick Yeboah, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Mintah, Darlington Gyanfosu, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Diawise Taylor, Solomon Sarfo Taylor.

Source: ncspecialcompetition.com