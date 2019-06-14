Hearts Vs Kotoko: NC Special Competition Organizers Calls On Supporters To Be Disciplined

Ahead of the Super Sunday clash between rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the semi-finals of the tier 1 of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition, organizers have called on teeming supporters of both clubs to exhibit discipline on the match day.

The Accra Sports Stadium will host the two most successful clubs in the country this weekend as they renew their rivalry for the first time in 2019. The stakes are high owing to the fact that victory for either side will see them qualifying into the finals of the competition.

As usual, it is being anticipated that emotions and tempers will possibly rise on the match day as it has always been in the past. In a bid ensure those tempers do not escalate into any unfortunates incidence, the organizers of the competition are urging all supporters who plan to make their way to the Stadium to orient their minds in a way that they are going to watch and enjoy a football match.

Speaking on Asempa FM on Friday as the build-up to the Super Clash continues, Member of the Organizing Committee of the Special Competition, Augustine Arhinful entreated fans of both clubs to behave themselves on the match day.

“What I will tell all the supporters planning to go to the stadium and watch the match is that it is not a war. Because of the uncertainty of the game prior to the match, it has raised the stakes but those of us going to watch the match should orient our minds that it is just a game. Let’s pray that it is going to be a good game devoid of any form of problems and violence”, he indicated.

The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 15:00GMT.