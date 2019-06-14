NC Special Competition: Organizers Reveal Referees Have Been Oriented Ahead Of Semi-Finals

Member of the Organizing Committee of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition, Augustine Arhinful has disclosed that match officials selected for the two semi-final matches in the tier 1 has been oriented to ensure they apply the laws of the game properly.

Ghana’s version of the ‘El Classico’ comes off this weekend between the two most glamorous clubs in the country, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko. As expected the stakes are high with both sides eagerly anticipating another victory at the end of the match day.

In a bid to ensure fairness to prevent any fracas at the end of the match, the organizers have had conversations with the matchday referees imploring them to see to it that the laws of the game are applied appropriately.

Speaking to Asempa FM on Friday, June 14, 2019, Mr. Augustine Arhinful noted, “We have already had a conversation with the match officials and we have implored them to do the right thing because being a referee means ensuring that the laws of the game are applied appropriately”.

The semi-final match between Ashanti Gold and Karela United will be handled by top referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, with Referee George Mawuli Vormawah expected to take charge of the Super Clash between Hearts and Kotoko.