AFCON 2019: Ghana To Arrive In Egypt On June 20

The Black Stars of Ghana will arrive in Egypt on Thursday, January 20 for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named his final 23-man squad for the competition in Egypt.

The team have been camping in Dubai for the past two weeks.

The team lost to Namibia in their pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia.

However, the Black Stars will take on South Africa in their final friendly before leaving for Egypt.

The contingent is hence expected in Ismailia a day before the tournament kicks off.

Ghana is paired in the same group with defending Champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

Having already won the competition on four occasions, Ghana will seek to clinch the title for the first time in 37 years.