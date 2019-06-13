Razak Brimah Sorry For 2017 Video Incident; Claims It Has Affected His Career

Ghana international, Razak Brimah says the unfortunate incident which happened two years ago in Gabon has really had a negative impact on his career, particularly with the national team.

Braimah, hurled insults on his critics and fans of the national team, describing them as “negative people” at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

After a decent performance in the Black Stars 2-1 win over DR Congo in the quarter-final of 2017 Africa cup of Nations, he posted a video on Facebook to insult his critics.

Despite being fined by the Ghana Football Association and subsequently issuing a statement to apologise to Ghanaians for his rude behaviour, the Spain-based shot-stopper has since not featured for the Black Stars again.

Reflecting on the incident two years down the lane in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the former Cordoba FC net-minder says his football career has really been affected negatively after what transpired at in Gabon, adding he would have been in the Black Stars camp by now had it not been the trouble.

He has since asked the entire Nation to again forgive him reservedly as he hopes to return to the Black Stars after this year’s AFCON in Egypt.

"The issue has affected my career so much because I would have been in camp by now. Everyone who was offended should kindly forgive me," he said.

"I will take this opportunity to apologize to all Ghanaians who were offended by my offensive video. I made a mistake in responding to one fan who was so critical on me and even went to the extent of insulting my mum who is so dearly to me.

Braimah who is clubless currently says he’s certain of sealing a deal with a club in Europe in the Summer transfer.