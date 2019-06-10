Hearts Resume Training Ahead Of Super Clash With Kotoko on Sunday

Hearts of Oak resumed training at their Pobiman facility on Monday morning ahead of their crunch semi-final encounter against arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, June 16, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians face their Porcupine Warriors in what will be a daunting task in search of qualification into the grand finale of the Tier 1 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Kim Grant and his team broke camp last week, having engaged in some fitness training to keep the lads in shape. After 3 days rest, the team resumed training earlier today to intensify preparations ahead of the tie with the Kumasi based side.

The match which will be played this weekend will be the first time the two sides meet in 2019. Hearts will have it all to play for especially when they know this is the only way they can make it to Africa next season.

Kickoff time for the match is at 15:00GMT.