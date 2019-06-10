Kwadwo Asamoah Discloses Why He Delayed On Returning To Black Stars

Inter Milan defender, Kwadwo Asamoah has confirmed that his consistent injury situation in the past influenced his decision to stay away from national duties in order to recover well and give off his best.

The former Udinese Calcio and Juventus star excused himself from the national duties after the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

However, the 30-year-old made a return to the national team in September 2018 after four years of self-imposed exile from the Black Stars setup.

“Coach Avram Grant tried bringing me back to the national team but I didn’t want to. We met like three or four times but I didn’t want to come to the national team at that moment because I needed time to take care of myself.

“I had so many injuries and I wasn’t in my best form. I wanted to come back to the national team with a good mind and positive energy and be confident as well”.

“I needed time to feel better before I could return. When Kwasi Appiah came back as head coach he also tried to bring me back but I told him I wanted to be regular for my club team for me to be confident before making a return. I didn’t want to return because I am Kwadwo Asamoah but to give off my best”.

Asamoah has been appointed as deputy captain of the Black Stars and he will be one of the key players for Ghana at the AFCON.

He has made 69 appearances for Ghana since making his debut in 2008 and represented the country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.