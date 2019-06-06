Ghanaian Prodigy Enock Kwateng Joins Bordeaux From Nantes

French-born Ghanaian international, Enock Kwateng has joined French club Girondins de Bordeaux from FC Nantes following the expiry of his contract.

The 22-year-old penned a four-year deal with The Navy Blue and Whites after rejecting a contract extension at Nantes.

He made 30 league appearances for Nantes last season, starting 22 of those games.

"Enock Kwateng has today signed for four seasons with FC Girondins de Bordeaux," Kwateng's new club announced via their official website.

"At the end of his contract with Nantes, the right-back has signed a contract [with Bordeaux which runs] until June 2023.

"He will join the professional group as soon as training resumes.

"The club is delighted to be able to count in its ranks a young talented player like him," he added.

Born to Ghanaian parents in France, Kwateng has represented the European nation at various youth levels.

He has indicated his readiness to switch international allegiance to play for Ghana at senior level.