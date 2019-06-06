Ghana U-20 Coach Yaw Preko’s Mandate Is For Africa Games

The Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Oti Akenteng has revealed that newly appointed head coach of the national U-20 side Yaw Preko will be in charge of the team only for the upcoming African Games in Morocco.

The All Africa Games which is used to be represented by the national U-23 sides will now be represented by the national U-20 teams due to the ongoing national U-23 African qualifiers and the U-23 AFCON to be staged in Egypt in November.

According to Oti Akenteng, the vacant head position will be taken over by Yaw Preko who will act as interim coach.

He also stated should Yaw Preko be interested in the job after the competition he will have to go through the process of applying.

“We appointed Yaw Preko because the timing for the competition was drawing nearer. He has been appointed as the interim coach for this tournament and should he be interested in the job after the tournament he has to go through the process”, Oti Akenteng said.