AFCON 2019: Baba Rahman Optimistic Of Ghana Winning AFCON

Ghana left-back Abdul Rahman Baba is optimistic the Black Stars will win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Stars have been touted as one of the favourites to win this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the former Dreams FC and Schalke 04 left-back is confident the African football powerhouse will break its long absence trophyless jinx.

“Our dream is to go to Egypt and win the trophy, it has been long since Ghana won it and that is the target we have set for ourselves,” Baba told footballmadeinghana.com

“Undoubtedly every Ghanaian want us to bring the cup home, you can feel the atmosphere, everyone is ready. We will go to Egypt and fight till the end.”

“The president of Ghana has also motivated us, he has urged us to go all out and it is one of the biggest inspirations driving us on,” the Chelsea defender added.

The last time Ghana won the ultimate was in 1982 in Libya.

However, the team have close in winning the trophy in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

The Black Stars will battle Benin, defending champions Cameroon and minnows Guinea Bissau in the Group stages as they seek to win the fifth elusive AFCON trophy.