Albert Adomah Helps Aston Villa To Secure Premier League Promotion After 2:1 Win Over Derby

Albert Adomah will be seen in the 2019/2020 Premier League after securing a promotion in the final playoff at Wembley.

Anwar El-Ghazi's head gave Dean Smith's side the lead on 44 minutes from Ahmed Elmohamady's cross before John McGinn benefited from some awful goalkeeping on 59 minutes by Kelle Roos to nod the second into the net on 59 minutes.

Aston Villa failed to beat Fulham last to book their place in the just ended season.

The Ghanaian midfielder was substituted in the 73rd minute of the game.

Villa will pocket £170m TV bounty that comes with victory at Wembley.