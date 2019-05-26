Modern Ghana logo

26.05.2019 Football News

Priscilla Okyere Wins Serbia Women's Super League With ZFK Sparta Subotica

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana’s Priscilla Okyere has won the Serbia Women's Super League with ZFK Sparta Subotica.

Playing 16 games with 8 goals is no fluke, and she thinks there is more room for improvement.

Okyere was a member of the Black Queens that took part in the Women’s AWCON in Ghana which they failed to win.

She is hoping to be fitter for the All African Games and future assignments.

