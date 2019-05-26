Priscilla Okyere Wins Serbia Women's Super League With ZFK Sparta Subotica

Ghana’s Priscilla Okyere has won the Serbia Women's Super League with ZFK Sparta Subotica.

Playing 16 games with 8 goals is no fluke, and she thinks there is more room for improvement.

Okyere was a member of the Black Queens that took part in the Women’s AWCON in Ghana which they failed to win.

She is hoping to be fitter for the All African Games and future assignments.