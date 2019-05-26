Liberty Bow Out Of NC Special Competition Despite Beating WAFA 2-0

Liberty Professionals has bowed out of the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition despite defeating West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) 2-0 on Sunday, May 26, 2019, to end the group phase of the competition.

Prior to the fixture, the Dansoman based side knew that they needed to win their match and hope Ebusua Dwarfs beat Karela United for them to have any chance of progressing to the next phase of the competition.

Two goals from Ernest Danso and Elvis Kyei Baffour helped Liberty to beat WAFA on the match day but with Karela United posting a 1-0 win over Dwarfs in Anyinase, it means the Dansoman based side has been eliminated from the competition.

At the end of the preliminary round, Liberty has finished 3rd behind Karela and Hearts of Oak who finished 2nd and 3rd on the Premier Division B standings respectively.

Per the rules of the competition, Hearts and Karela will progress to the semi-finals of the competition which is set to be played in mid-June.

Hearts will play arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko whiles Karela United will play as guests to Obuasi Ashanti Gold. The four teams will battle it out in a one-off tie for a spot in the grand finale. Winner of the competition will represent Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.