Ghana's Bernard Tekpetey Re-Joins Schalke 04

Schalke 04 have activated the buy-back clause to sign Ghana youth forward Bernard Tekpetey ahead of their next season's campaign after a successful stint with SC Paderborn 07.

The Ghanaian forward joined SC Paderborn from Schalke and played in Bundesliga second tier but returns to the club after just one season.

He joined the Royal Blues in 2016 from the UniStar Soccer Academy and featured for the club’s U-23s side.

Tekpetey then moved up to the first team squad in the summer of 2016, going on to make two Bundesliga appearances and one Europa League appearance for the club.

He joined Austrian top tier side SCR Altach for the 2017/18 season and made ten league appearances, scoring one goal.

The club's official statement reads "After a very successful season for SC Paderborn 07 in the 2. Bundesliga, FC Schalke 04 have activated a buy-back clause to re-sign Bernard Tekpetey from the newly promoted Bundesliga side.)"

"The Ghanaian will rejoin the Royal Blues on 1st July 2019 and the club hierarchy are currently discussing his sporting future at the club."

Tekpetey scored ten goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances in eastern Westphalia to help Paderborn secure back-to-back promotions.