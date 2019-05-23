Aduana 1-1 Kotoko: CK Akonnor Satisfied With Results But Admits Team Must Improve

Head Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has noted that he is satisfied his side has managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition even though they did not impress in their 1-1 draw with Aduana Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors played out a pulsating one all draw with the Fire Boys at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Thursday afternoon to conclude the Group phase of the ongoing Special Competition. Goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi and Abdul Fatawu canceled both sides out and ensured they shared the spoils at the end of the 90 minutes.

Speaking in a post-match interview on GTV, CK Akonnor shared that he is satisfied his side has progressed to the knockout stage because that is the most important thing.

“What was important for us was to qualify and I think if you look at the ratings I think we have qualified so I am sort of satisfied", the gaffer said.

He further noted that the Reds need to improve on their performance going forward if they want to emerge as winners of the novelty competition.

“We need to improve. In the first half, we weren't too good, we were not aggressive, we were not compact and we allowed the opponent to at a point in time have the ball for, I don't know how many minutes but I didn't like that. Second half we got better and we possessed the ball very well. Either win or draw and I think we got the draw so am happy”, he added.