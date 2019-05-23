Uganda FA Part Ways With Paa Kwesi Fabin After Two Months

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has mutually parted ways with U-17 and U-20 national teams coach and Ghanaian Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin.

Fabin has been in charge of the national youths teams for two months since his appointment.

The new development was confirmed by FUFA’s official website.

“FUFA is happy with the work done by Mr Kwasi in the period he has been in Uganda. However, a request by the coach to go and handle family matters back home thus not able to continue with the job saw the Executive consent to his request.”

Read the statement released.

Kwasi had signed a one-year employment contract was in charge of the Uganda U-17 team which participated in the AFCON Finals in Tanzania from 14th-28th April 2019.

On his arrival, Fabin was tasked to help the Uganda Cubs qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup finals in Brazil.

However, Uganda’s failure to go past the World Cup qualifiers and U17 AFCON tournament in Tanzania might have been the favor factor behind his contract termination.

Fabin had replaced Peter Onen in the post of U17 head coach but he leaves the post vacant.

Assistant coaches Jackson Magera and Hamza Lutalo will remain as caretakers alongside goalkeeping coach Mubarak Kiberu.

Kwasi previously managed Ghana Premier League teams Asante Kotoko, Porcupine Warriors, Heart of Lions, Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak.

He was a former head coach for the Ghana U-17 national team at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.