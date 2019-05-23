Sunyani Young Boys Win Season 4 of GSP Basketball League

The Sunyani-based young boys basketball Club, Coached by Andrews Quansah, otherwise known as Mama Doe, has won the fourth season of the GSP Basketball league.

The club won the league with 33 points after 8 months of grueling competitive games with nine other basketball clubs drawn from the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions. The 10 clubs in the league played over 80 games in the season.

The runners-up were the Sunyani Suncity Braves, who were the defending champions. The Most Valuable Player(MVP) and the Most Promising Young Player (MPYP) awards were given to Mr Christian Ziem (Young Boys) and Latif Abubakari(Suncity Braves) respectively.

The champions, runners-up, MVP, and The MPYP were presented with trophies and medals by Mr Edward Twum Anane, the Founder of GSP Sports Enterprise, the organizers of the league.

The first, second, and third seasons of the leagues were won by Suncity Braves, UENR Club, and Suncity Braves respectively.

Mr Anane disclosed that the GSP Sport Enterprise is in the process of acquiring land in the Bono and Ahafo regions for the construction of Basketball courts. The 5th Season of the League will start in August 2019.

