Aide To Asamoah Gyan Claims Kwesi Appiah Forced Him To Retire

The decision of the captain of the Ghana Black Stars to retire from the national team has been blamed on the head coach, Kwesi Appiah.

Coach of the senior national football team is reported to have asked Asamoah Gyan privately to renounce his interest in the captaincy of the Black Stars publicly.

Unimpressed by the coach’s decision, Asamoah Gyan announced his retirement from the National team.

According to Kwaku Obeng, Aide to Gyan, his boss feels betrayed and hurt by the actions of Kwesi Appiah. He told Daniel Dadzie, host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Captain on Monday said in part that “upon consultation with my family and team and as an active footballer and captain of the national team, if the decision is to give the captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament.”

The decision comes barely a Month to the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana hopes to do well in the tournament after 37 years of failed attempts to secure a fifth title.

Until Mr. Gyan’s resignation, it was unclear whether the coach was going to call him given the fact that he spent the recent part of his football career nursing injuries.

The narrative from Kwaku Obeng indicates that Kwesi Appiah was ready to have a half fit Asamoah in his team but certainly not to lead it.

But to avoid consternation the coach wanted Gyan to renounce the captaincy himself.

Giving more insight into the decision, Kwaku Obeng recounted how Kwesi Appiah told his boss the decision was based on “some secret information.”

The secret information was not disclosed.

But Mr. Gyan and his team are not surprised. The attitude of the coach prior to this announcement gave him up as harbouring malice against him.

He would not pick their calls, and attempts to get close to the coach proved futile. Mr. Obeng claimed.

Again, they had also read on the internet how a prophet had told the coach of a vision concerning the fortunes of the Black Stars in the impending African Cup of Nations.

In part, they believe the decision to drop Gyan has spiritual undertones.

“Asamoah has resigned because of Kwesi Appiah's behaviour. It has never happened in the history of the game.” he pointed out.