Kim Grant Express Delight After Hearts Secure Top Spot In Premier B

Head Coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, Kim Tyrone Grant has shared that he is happy his side has been able to secure top spot on the Premier B standings of the Premier B division of Tier 1 of the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.

The Phobias beat Elmina Sharks 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 19, 2019, to confirm their top position on the standings after match week 13 of the competition.

The team has been a joy to watch throughout this campaign and are currently 1st on the log in their division after amassing a total of 28 points. Even with a match to spare to end the preliminary round of the competition, they have cemented their place at the top of the table and nothing will change despite the result they get from their last match.

Speaking in a post-match interview after beating Sharks, the gaffer shared that he is happy for what his players have been able achieved in the competition so far.

“We won the group. Am delighted for the boys. Brilliant performance again. The boys are full of confidence and brave. Am very proud of them”, Kim Grant indicated.

The former Black Stars player added, “So that's the first part done. Now the important part is coming up now and so the boys are fully focused and obviously coming to the game against Dreams FC, I will look to get some match fitness for the other boys who are trying to get into the team because it's not easy for them”.

Hearts will now travel to Dawu to play revived Dreams Fc next weekend.