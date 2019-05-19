AFCON 2019: Official Mascot For Tournament Unveiled By CAF

The Organizing Committee of the 2019 African Cup of Nations revealed the AFCON 2019 Mascot; The child "Tut" followed by the Pharaoh King Tutankhamun.

The AFCON starts on June 21 and ends on July 19. The tournament takes place with the participation of 24 teams in six groups for the first time in the history of the African competition.

The Egyptian national team was put in an easy group in the draw which was held in Egypt on Friday.

Egypt came in Group A with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe in the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Egypt won the rights to host the tournament after being selected over South Africa.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations was initially scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon. However, Cameroon was stripped of hosting the tournament for serious delays in preparations.

Egypt is the most successful nation in the history of the competition as Egypt has won a record of seven titles including three in a row between 2006 and 2010.