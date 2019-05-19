Mubarak Wakaso Scores In Deportivo Alaves Win Over Girona

Mubarak Wakaso was on the scoresheet for Deportivo Alaves as they posted a 2-1 win over relegated side Girona on Saturday.

The Ghanaian midfield kingpin was instrumental for his side in their last game of the Spanish top-flight league

Wakaso set the tone for his side by netting the first goal of the contest in the 40th minute.

Argentine forward, Jonathan Calleri made the game safe for the home side, scoring their second on the 83rd minute.

However, Girona pulled one back with just 4 minutes to end the game through Spanish forward Portu.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Patrick Twumasi was played the last 17 minutes of the game after coming on to replace Diego Rolan on the 73rd minute.

The energetic midfielder is expected to be a key figure in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.